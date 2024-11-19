KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Keyto MY Sdn Bhd’s new fluid manufacturing facility in Batu Kawan, Penang, is set to enhance Malaysia’s industrial capabilities and diversify its high-tech manufacturing sector.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) said the facility is projected to generate RM65 million in sales revenue over the next three years, reflecting the sector’s robust growth potential.

MIDA chief executive officer, Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, said the launch of Keyto MY’s facility represents a significant milestone for Malaysia’s economy and aligns with the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030, which aims to drive industrial growth and technological advancement.

“By focusing on high-precision components and fluid technology, this investment will not only attract foreign investments but also foster innovation, create high-quality job opportunities for Malaysians, and strengthen our position in the global value chain.

“MIDA remains committed to supporting companies like Keyto MY in solidifying Malaysia’s position as a global leader in fluid technology manufacturing,” he said in a statement,

According to the joint statement, the 38,104.24-square-foot facility will produce fluid management systems and precision components critical for medical devices, life science instruments, and environmental monitoring.

The first phase will focus on manufacturing fluid management solutions, including high-performance pumps, valves, and fluid systems.

“This positions Keyto MY as a key player in the region’s fluid technology supply chain, meeting rising demand across multiple industries,” it added.

The plant will incorporate innovative technologies to maximise production efficiency, uphold rigorous quality control, and ensure sustainable manufacturing practices.

Keyto MY is a subsidiary of Shenzhen Keyto Fluid Technology Co Ltd.

It leverages extensive expertise, industry knowledge, and a global perspective to drive both local and international business success. — Bernama