KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Bursa Malaysia closed marginally lower on the final trading day of the week, weighed by profit-taking amid cautious sentiment after Donald Trump’s US election victory.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 2.04 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 1,621.24 compared to Thursday’s close of 1,623.28.

The benchmark index opened 4.34 points higher at 1,627.62 and fluctuated between 1,621.24 and 1,627.62 throughout the day.

The market breadth was also negative, with decliners thumping advancers 653 to 338, while 490 counters were unchanged, 925 untraded, and 17 suspended.

Turnover fell to 2.69 billion units valued at RM1.86 billion versus 3.77 billion units valued at RM3.41 billion on Thursday.

UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors head of investment research Mohd Sedek Jantan said the local bourse has shifted to a cautious stance on potential policy shifts under a Trump 2.0 administration.

“This includes the line-up of key figures who could steer economic policy and guidance on Trump 2.0 tariffs. While Wall Street’s new highs and the latest US interest rate cut could generate some spillover interest in the local market, the impact may be tempered by the global macroeconomic landscape and the inherent risks tied to a potentially volatile US policy agenda,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Sedek said that while optimism in US markets was buoyed by the prospect of corporate tax cuts, the outlook on the local front remains “measured.” “Within the FBM KLCI, sectors linked to plantations and data centre-related industries, such as telecommunications, utilities, and metals, have shown resilience, indicating selective defensive plays in an otherwise cautious environment,” he added.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said the FBM KLCI traded within a tight range today, reflecting a lack of buying interest amid a mixed regional performance. “Locally, we remain cautiously optimistic about Malaysian equities. The economy is projected to gain further traction, driven by sustained consumer demand, a recovery in key sectors, and ongoing government initiatives aimed at boosting economic resilience,” he added.

Among the heavyweight stocks, CIMB Group and Tenaga Nasional rose 4.0 sen each to RM8.22 and RM14.40, respectively. Public Bank fell 1.0 sen to RM4.49, IHH Healthcare dropped 4.0 sen to RM7.21 and Maybank eased 8.0 sen to RM10.50.

Among the actives, Microlink Solutions added 1.0 sen to 15 sen while 3Ren eased 1.0 sen to 45 sen and DXN Holdings fell 2.5 sen to 49 sen. Genetec Technology slid 6.5 sen to 86 sen while Talam Transform was flat at 2.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 33.67 points to 12,265.86, the FBMT 100 Index lost 32.50 points to 11,966.46 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 22.50 points to 12,231.80.

The FBM 70 Index declined 112.91 points to 17,865.39 and the FBM ACE Index fell 19.93 points to 5,144.92.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 49.97 points to 19,257.02 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.68 of a point to 172.61. The Energy Index gained 6.10 points to 834.08 and the Plantation Index added 51.65 points to 7,631.58.

The Main Market volume dropped to 1.23 billion units worth RM1.54 billion from Thursday’s 1.87 billion units worth RM2.99 billion.

Warrant turnover reduced to 1.04 billion units valued at RM147.77 million from 1.29 billion units valued at RM187.07 million previously.

The ACE Market volume fell to 414.81 million units worth RM166.43 million versus 601.38 million units worth RM232.39 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 221.38 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (242.8 million), construction (71.63 million), technology (206.26 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (41.27 million), property (170.35 million), plantation (64.17 million), REITs (13.28 million), closed/fund (9,700), energy (76.31 million), healthcare (46.63 million), telecommunications and media (18.55 million), transportation and logistics (21.77 million), utilities (37.68 million), and business trusts (36,500). — Bernama



