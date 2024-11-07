KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Malaysia has just welcomed a new ride-hailing company, known as Bolt, and is set to challenge against the likes of Grab and AirAsia Ride. Officially registered as Bolt Services My Sdn. Bhd., the company got its operation license in Malaysia from the land public transport agency (APAD), joining the list of 33 licensed e-hailing companies in the country.

Who is Bolt?

Bolt is a mobility company headquartered in Estonia, established in 2013. It currently serves 45 different markets across Europe, Africa, Western Asia, South-east Asia, and Latin America.

Services provided by the company include ride-hailing, food delivery, grocery delivery, car rental, micro-mobility, and business travel management. Malaysia is the second South-east Asian market Bolt has entered, after Thailand. Bolt’s mobile app is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

What’s Bolt’s pricing like compared to Grab?

This is most probably the part most of you, including myself, are curious about. Taking a ride from GMBB to Bukit Jalil National Stadium (a 16km journey) using Bolt’s ride-hailing service would cost around RM31 with the most affordable “Bolt” service that can carry up to four passengers. This is also without any discounts or rebates.

The same ride on Grab would cost just RM19.30 using the standard “JustGrab” option that can ferry up to you and your three friends. Again, this is without any discounts, rebates, or promo codes applied.

But wait, Bolt is offering discounts for new users!

The price comparison between Grab and Bolt, with discount applied. — SoyaCincau pic

You might have noticed the discounted price Bolt is offering from the screenshot above. Between now and November 16, 2024. New users are entitled to get a 50 per cent discount on their first 7 rides across Malaysia. However, there is a maximum promo cap of RM15.

Often travel within the Klang Valley area? Bolt is also offering new users with a 50 per cent discount for their first 20 rides around the area. This promo is available till November 14.

How is Bolt different from Grab?

When it comes to the ride-hailing service of both platforms, Grab seems to provide a larger variety of services, including the option to hire luxury MPVs such as Toyota Vellfire and Alphard (GrabCar Exec), as well as metered taxis (GrabTaxi Executive & GrabTaxi Metered). When on a budget, you can opt for the GrabSaver option too, which provides lower fares but at a cost of longer waiting times.

Additionally, Grab offers more features, including a free “Quite Ride” feature, perfect for those who have social anxiety (like me) when meeting new people, or when you just want to have a quiet moment after work.

Customers can also opt for the “Ride Cover” option that provides vouchers for delayed pickups as well as free accident coverage during rides. This can be activated with a fare of RM0.30 or RM1.00, depending on the level of coverage needed. You can even pay a RM0.20 “Carbon Neutral Fee” to contribute to Grab’s efforts in planting trees across South-east Asia.

In Malaysia, Grab also offers other services aside from ride-hailing services. This includes services like grocery and goods delivery, e-wallet, and so on. However, at the moment of writing, Bolt only offers ride-hailing services in Malaysia. The Estonian company has yet to mention if it’ll be introducing its other services in Malaysia soon. — SoyaCincau