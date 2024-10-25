SEOUL, Oct 25 — Chef Paik Jong-won, best known to international audiences as one of the judges in the hit Netflix show Culinary Class Wars, is set to rejuvenate South Korea’s sluggish initial public offering (IPO) market with a listing of his restaurant chain, potentially valuing his stake at around US$180 million (RM781.3 million).

Investment bankers told Bloomberg they are optimistic that the share sale this week by Paik’s restaurant franchise, established three decades ago, will attract investors interested in the country’s food industry.

At the upper end of the marketing range, the IPO could generate up to 84 billion won and value his company, Theborn Korea, at as much as 405 billion won.

The timing of the IPO is advantageous, coinciding with the rising global popularity of Korean cuisine amid the K-culture wave.

This trend has created significant interest ahead of the pricing scheduled for October 25.

At 58, Paik has expanded his reach through various food-related TV shows and boasts a subscriber base of 6.6 million on his YouTube channel, where he shares everything from simple recipes to culinary travels.

The IPO is priced within a range of 23,000 won to 28,000 won per share.

Founded in 1994, Paik’s restaurant chain offers affordable dining experiences and operates about 2,900 outlets under 25 brands, including New Maul Restaurant and Paik’s Coffee.

This IPO represents a positive shift for South Korea’s IPO market, which has struggled recently, especially after K Bank pulled its offering last week due to low demand—marking a significant setback for what would have been the largest listing since January 2022.

The success of Netflix’s unscripted food series has revitalised the restaurant sector, generating increased interest and reservations at participating establishments.