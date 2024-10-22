TAIPEI, Oct 22 — Malaysian builder Gamuda and two Taiwan-based entities have been awarded a contract worth RM4.3 billion to build and design a mass rapid transit construction project in Taiwan, it said today.

The New Taipei City government awarded the contract to an unincorporated joint venture of Gamuda and Taiwan-based MiTAC Information Technology and Dong Pi. Gamuda has a majority stake of 75 per cent in the venture.

The project entails laying down a 5.78km-long railway track within Taipei Neihu and New Taipei City Xizhi districts, aimed at improving connectivity between Xizhi and other parts of New Taipei and Taipei City.

Gamuda said the seven-year-long project was expected to generate about RM3.2 billion in revenue for the company. — Reuters