KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Capital A Bhd has positive equity and is optimistic about exiting its Practice Note 17 (PN17) status by the end of December this year, according to its chief executive officer, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

He said the group hopes to secure shareholders’ approval at AirAsia X’s (AAX) extraordinary general meeting (EGM) tomorrow.

“Once AAX and the aviation group are combined, we have every shot of becoming number one from being positioned as number two in the world at the moment.

“I cannot predict the shareholders, but I can say that the share price has reacted very well since we put out the proposal. That would tend to indicate the market wants this to happen,” he said during a media briefing on Capital A’s post-EGM and growth plans here today.

As at 11.19am, Capital A’s share price remained unchanged at 92.5 sen with 9.54 million shares traded.