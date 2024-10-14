KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — PMB Investment Bhd today announced a total gross distribution of RM2.88 million for PMB Dana Bestari for the financial year ended Sept 30, 2024, with unit holders receiving an income distribution of 2.93 sen per unit.

Chairman Datuk Mohd Idzwan Izuddin Ab Rahman said PMB Dana Bestari has been delivering steady returns and capital growth since its launch in 2002, investing in Shariah-compliant equities and fixed-income securities.

“The fund typically invests 70 per cent to 99.5 per cent of its net asset value (NAV) in Shariah-compliant equities, with the rest in the Islamic money market instruments, deposits, and sukuk,” he said in a statement today.

Chief operating officer Izwan Azzeri Kamal said this income distribution reflects the company’s commitment to providing solid returns to its unitholders.

“We constantly strategise the fund’s investments to be ahead of the market and economic development to ensure we give the best outcome to our investors,” he said.

PMB Investment said the NAV per unit before the distribution was RM0.5479 and after the distribution, it was adjusted to RM0.5186.

This distribution has been credited to unitholders based on the ex-date of Sept 30, 2024, with the re-investment date set for Oct 1, 2024.

This distribution represents a yield of 5.99 per cent based on the average NAV per unit during the financial year, with the fund generating a total return of 12 per cent for the same period. — Bernama