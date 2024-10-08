KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Media Prima Bhd has clarified that tycoon Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Albukhary-linked Aurora Mulia Sdn Bhd still holds 31.90 per cent stake or 353.81 million shares in the company.

Yesterday, Media Prima made three announcements to Bursa Malaysia regarding the cessation of Sutera Bakti Sdn Bhd, Tradewinds Group (M) Sdn Bhd, and Restu Jernih Sdn Bhd as indirect substantial shareholders.

This change is related to their deemed interest in Aurora, as specified under Section 139 of the Companies Act 2016. The company clarified that these updates pertain to the shareholding structure connected to the cessation of these entities’ substantial shareholding status.

“Aurora has confirmed that it still holds a direct interest of 353.81 million shares, representing 31.90 per cent (stake) in the company, and Syed Mokhtar holds an indirect interest in the company by virtue of his shareholding in Aurora,” Media Prima said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

It was reported yesterday that Aurora ceased to be a shareholder in Media Prima after disposing of a 31.9 per cent stake, or the entire 353.81 million shares in the company.

Shares of Media Prima closed one sen higher at 47.5 sen, with 174,400 shares changing hands. — Bernama