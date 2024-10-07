KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Theta Edge Berhad, a prominent ICT company listed on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia, is expanding its horizons into urban mobility.

With over 30 years of experience, Theta is leveraging its expertise in civil mechanical engineering, telecommunications, and technology to introduce Mobility as a Service (MaaS), aiming to enhance urban mobility and sustainability.

In collaboration with the Nylex Consortium, Theta is offering a cost-efficient integrated solution combining Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) systems in Johor Bahru. This innovative hybrid public transport solution is designed to provide efficient, scalable, and flexible mobility options for the city's growing population.

The strategic partners in this collaboration bring extensive experience in executing large-scale rail projects both locally and internationally:

China Harbour Engineering Company Limited: Currently involved in building Malaysia's Rapid Transit System (RTS) and East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited: Leading the ART pilot project in Istanbul, with a 40 km route and 37 stations, integrating with a metrobus system serving about 1 million passengers daily.

BTS Group Holdings PCL: A leader in Bangkok's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system, operating six MRT Skytrain lines for over 25 years and recognized globally for sustainability by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for four consecutive years.

Datuk Nuraslina Zainal Abidin, CEO of Theta Edge, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with renowned experts who bring cutting-edge technology and experience.

“Together, we aim to deliver a truly innovative and sustainable MaaS solution that will transform urban mobility.

“This project is a key part of our vision for a technologically advanced and connected future.”

The integration of the LRT and ART systems will complement the upcoming RTS, set to be fully operational by January 2027.

This hybrid transport solution is expected to cater to both local and Singaporean ridership, addressing future demand and improving the overall passenger experience.

The hybrid LRT-ART system offers several significant advantages:

1. Efficiency: ART will enhance LRT and RTS by reducing congestion and waiting times.

2. Accessibility: Designed to serve both high- and low-density areas, expanding transport options for a wider range of commuters.

3. Cost-effectiveness: Reduces construction and operational costs while offering a sustainable long-term transportation strategy.

4. Scalability: Designed to grow with the city's population and urban development.

Theta Edge’s involvement in this project aligns with its 5-year strategic value creation plan, emphasising continuous innovation, strong partnerships, and sustainability.

The Johor Bahru LRT-ART project also supports Malaysia’s Twelfth Malaysia Plan and its commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

By leveraging the collective expertise within both consortiums, this collaboration aims to deliver a cutting-edge transportation system that will significantly enhance urban mobility, contribute to economic growth, and improve the quality of life for the community.