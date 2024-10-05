KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Heitech Padu Bhd said it was unaware of any reason for the sharp rise in its share price and trading volume in response to an unusual market activity (UMA) query from Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd.

It said that there was no corporate development that had not been previously announced.

“The company is also not aware of any rumours or reports concerning our business and affairs that might account for the trading activity.

“We are also not aware of any possible explanation to account for the trading activity,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

Heitech Padu added that it complies with Bursa Securities Listing Requirements, particularly Paragraph 9.03, concerning immediate disclosure obligations.

Today, the company’s share price closed at RM4.10, up by 45 sen or 12.33 per cent, with 5.45 million shares traded.

The share price opened at RM3.64 and moved between RM3.55 and RM4.21. — Bernama