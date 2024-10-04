SEOUL, Oct 4 — Samsung Electronics Co said Friday it has begun mass production of its latest industry-leading solid-state drive (SSD) product optimal for usage in powerful artificial intelligence personal computers.

Samsung said the PM9E1 SSD, which boasts the industry’s highest performance and largest capacity, is built on its in-house 5-nanometer-based controller and eighth-generation V-NAND technology.

Yonhap news agency reported the company said the PM9E1 will provide powerful performance and enhanced power efficiency, making it an optimal solution for on-device AI PCs. Key attributes have all been improved compared with its predecessor.

Starting with the PM9E1, Samsung plans to expand its advanced SSD offerings to global PC makers and expects to launch consumer products based on the product in the future to solidify its market leadership.

“Our PM9E1 integrated with a 5nm controller delivers industry-leading power efficiency and utmost performance validated by our key partners,” said Bae Yong-cheol, Samsung’s executive vice president of memory product planning. — Bernama/Yonhap