KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — U Mobile and Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore and promote the adoption and commercialisation of 5G-powered applications, solutions and intelligent services for Malaysian businesses, collectively known as X2B.

Under the MoU, the two companies will collaborate to provide end-to-end technology solutions, including an enterprise 5G core network, data centres and cloud infrastructure, for X2B applications in various sectors, including manufacturing, retail, and agriculture.

To ensure the success of this partnership, U Mobile will leverage Huawei’s advanced cloud infrastructure in Malaysia and its ecosystem of international and local partners to enhance the X2B landscape.

Additionally, U Mobile and Huawei Malaysia will drive X2B innovation by testing new technologies such as RedCap, passive IoT, and mmWave, and by developing 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) applications to improve use cases such as live broadcasting, transportation and Internet of Video Things.

U Mobile chief marketing officer Navin Manian said this strategic partnership with Huawei Malaysia would accelerate the enterprise adoption of 5G, 5G-Advanced and future technologies, thereby enhancing innovation, efficiency, and productivity.

“This move is also in line with our continuing efforts to meet national goals of transforming Malaysia into a technology-driven nation by creating opportunities for all Malaysians to thrive in a digital economy,” he said in a joint statement with Huawei Malaysia yesterday.

Meanwhile, Huawei Malaysia chief executive officer Simon Sun emphasised the company’s commitment to empowering Malaysian businesses through the transformative potential of X2B solutions.

“This partnership with U Mobile reflects our ongoing efforts to develop a future-ready ecosystem that not only strengthens enterprise capabilities but also aligns with Malaysia’s vision of becoming a technologically driven economy.

“Together, we aim to deliver cutting-edge X2B solutions that drive productivity and long-term growth for enterprises across various sectors,” he said.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at Huawei’s Executive Briefing Centre in Beijing, China, and was witnessed by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil. — Bernama