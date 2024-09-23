KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — There is no cartel or monopoly involved in the supply of fertilisers managed by the National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS), said chairman Datuk Zamri Yaakob.

He said the supply of fertilisers to paddy farmers is through the chain of State Farmers Organisations (PPN) and Regional Farmers Organisations (PPK) who make supply orders and then the fertilisers, supplied by NAFAS, will be sent to paddy farmers who are registered members.

He said that NAFAS, which has been operating for 52 years, does not operate for the benefit of individuals or certain parties despite ensuring that profits are redistributed to 280 PPK and 14 PPN to benefit the farming community

“NAFAS plays an important role in ensuring the welfare of paddy farmers is preserved, while also contributing to the development of the country’s agricultural sector,” he said in a statement today.

Additionally, he said, NAFAS through the Malaysian NPK Fertilizer Sdn Bhd (MNFSB) has increased the stockpile of paddy fertilisers by 30,000 tonnes and improved the fertiliser delivery process according to the set supply schedule.

Zamri said NAFAS is also active in carrying out research and development (R&D) to improve the quality of fertilisers as well as collaborating with the Agriculture Department and Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) to raise the quality of paddy crops.

“Apart from this, NAFAS always ensures farmers get access to latest knowledge in the field of agriculture through programmes such as Transfer of Technology (TOT) implemented to provide paddy farmers with knowledge of fertilisation, plant health, as well as on more effective agricultural practices,” he also said.

He added that the initiative is part of NAFAS’s ongoing commitment to supporting the progress of the country’s agricultural sector. — Bernama