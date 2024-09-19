SINGAPORE, Sept 19 — Singapore-based data centre operator Princeton Digital Group (PDG) has reportedly bought land in among others Johor, seeking to double its capacity and cater to rising demand on artificial intelligence (AI) services.

Financial news site Bloomberg reported today that the company has also secured power supply by 500 megawatts in these new land tracts, which also included in Jakarta, Indonesia, and India’s Mumbai and Chennai.

“By securing access and road map to full power in these locations, we continue to be positioned to meet the Pan Asia customer demand for scalable, AI-ready data centre capacity,” chief executive officer Rangu Salgame said in a statement cited by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg also reported Salgame saying that this is part of a US$5 billion (RM21.34 billion) investment programme over the next 12 to 18 months.

It previously reported that PDG is planning to add more than 300 employees in markets including Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and India by the end of 2025.

To achieve these goals, Bloomberg reported earlier this week that PDG is considering a private fundraising round to raise as much as US$1 billion (RM4.37 billion).

Established in 2017, PDG operates more than 20 data centres in China, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan with investment from global private equity firm Warburg Pincus.