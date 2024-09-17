KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — The November 18-20 Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas) will make its international debut at Mihas@Dubai with an export sales target of RM1 billion.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said Malaysia wants to leverage Dubai’s status as an entrepot city and is the primary hub of the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) market for the import and distribution of Malaysian-made goods to other countries in the region.

“I am confident that participating Malaysian companies will succeed in achieving the set target,” he said at the 20th Mihas 2024 opening ceremony today, officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Tengku Zafrul said the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) also plans to organise Mihas in China and Europe in addition to the Investment Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) leading Malaysia to participate in the Osaka World Expo and being the economic pillar as Malaysia assumes Asean chairmanship next year.

“Malaysian companies are invited to participate in Asean-related programmes in Malaysia, and also at the Osaka World Expo from April to October 2025 to seek international business opportunities, especially in Japan,” he said.

According to Tengku Zafrul, the National Trade Blueprint (NTBp) led by Matrade supports Malaysia as a global halal hub in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030).

“We want to create an export cluster and attract global companies to source for halal products and services here, including from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs),” he said.

Miti and Matrade also encourage exporters to take advantage of free trade agreements (FTAs), including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to raise halal exports, he said.

Tengku Zafrul is optimistic that Malaysia will achieve encouraging exports in the halal-related industries after it recorded RM55 billion in 2023.

“Despite global economic challenges, Malaysia remains at the top in the halal food sector in the Global Islamic Economic Indicators 2023 (GIEI),” he said, adding that global demand for halal products and services is projected to reach US$5 trillion (RM21.3 trillion) in 2030.

Malaysian companies will be empowered via the Halal Industry Master Plan (HIMP 2030) to seize opportunities to achieve RM75.2 billion in halal exports, or 11 per cent of gross domestic project (GDP) by 2030.

At today’s launch, Mihas won the Guinness World Record for having the largest halal trade show attendance.

Since 2004, Mihas has benefited nearly 17,000 Malaysian exporters and foreign buyers, generated RM25 billion in total sales, attracted 500,000 trade visitors and launched Malaysia onto the global stage.

Matrade and Miti organised the event themed Globalising Halal Innovation. It is managed by Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn Bhd. — Bernama