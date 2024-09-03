KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity is estimated at RM29.17 billion in the conventional system and RM21.77 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities with tenors of one and three months.

At 4 pm, it will conduct a conventional overnight tender of up to RM29.2 billion and a murabahah overnight tender of up to RM21.8 billion. — Bernama