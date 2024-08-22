KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Bursa Malaysia made slight gains at midmorning, in contrast with the predominantly declining trend in regional markets.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 1.53 points to 1,636.85, up from yesterday’s close of 1,635.32.

The index had opened 5.01 points higher at 1,640.33.

On the broader market, decliners led gainers by 465 to 352, while 439 counters remained unchanged, 1,241 were untraded and eight were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.57 billion units valued at RM892.47 million.

At the time of writing, Indonesia’s IDX Composite Index dipped 0.48 per cent to 7,518.10, South Korea’s Kospi Index was 0.14 per cent lower to 2,697.46, Singapore’s Straits Times Index was 0.13 per cent lower to 3,369.31, China’s SSE Composite Index was 0.06 per cent lower to 2,854.95, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 0.69 per cent lower to 17,391.01.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.63 per cent to 38,190.85.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell 8.0 sen to RM10.44, CIMB Group declined 4.0 sen to RM7.85, Tenaga Nasional dropped 6.0 sen to RM13.84, Public Bank eased 4.0 sen to RM4.59 and IHH Healthcare added 1.0 sen to RM6.33.

Among the actives, Elridge Energy rose 8.0 sen to 37.0 sen, MYEG Services increased 1.5 sen to 93.5 sen, Mikro MSC fell 4.0 sen to 29.0 sen, Cape EMS dropped half-a-sen to 42.0 sen while Velocity Capital was unchanged at 6.0 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 5.36 points to 12,414.15, the FBMT 100 Index increased 7.70 points to 12,073.25, the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 27.32 points to 12,376.19 while the FBM 70 Index decreased 1.89 points to 17,994.34, and the FBM ACE Index fell 26.62 points to 5,309.66.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.40 points to 183.64, the Plantation Index gained 47.96 points to 7,157.67, while the Financial Services Index dropped 101.68 points to 19,076.28, and the Energy Index declined 6.49 points to 929.23. — Bernama