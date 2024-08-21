KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Over 200,000 visitors are expected at the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Fair 2024 to be held at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) from September 6 to 8.

Matta president Nigel Wong said this was based on the outstanding visitor turnout at the Matta Fair held last year and for this year, it is targeting sales of RM250 million.

“But judging from the response we had so far, the figures will be higher,” he told a press conference at Matta HQ here today.

He also announced that Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG), airlines, namely Malaysia Airlines and Firefly, are the official airline partners and premier sponsors of this year’s Matta Fair.

This strategic partnership highlights Matta’s ongoing commitment to enhance the fair’s offerings, providing visitors with exclusive access to the best travel promotions and choices available in the market, he said.

Meanwhile, MAG chief commercial officer of airlines Dersenish Aresandiran said the group is honoured to continue supporting Malaysia’s largest travel fair.

“We invite everyone to join us at the fair, where we will be offering enticing fares and packages, while also supporting customers’ end-to-end journeys with a range of products and services across the MAG ecosystem.

“This strategic partnership reflects our dedication to revitalising the tourism sector with like-minded partners, furthering MAG’s commitment to the Visit Malaysia 2026 vision, and solidifying Kuala Lumpur’s position as the gateway for Asia and beyond,” he said.

He said MAG will offer an array of exciting travel promotions and unique offerings for all visitors attending the fair.

Among the notable ones are exclusive discounts of up to 30 per cent off on airfares to domestic and international destinations within its network.

Aside from flight promotions, Aresandiran said visitors at the fair can look forward to appearances by iconic Manchester United legends and an innovative virtual reality experience showcasing the all-new Airbus A330neo seats.

Also present at the press conference was Malaysia Airlines’ head of airlines global sales Syazwan Ahmad Sabri.

The Matta Fair 2024 offers free admission and is open from 10am to 9pm over three days, from September 6 to 8. Matta also provides free shuttle services to Mitec from KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall, and back. — Bernama