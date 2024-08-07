KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — National carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton) hit a milestone in July, selling 2,585 units of its revamped 2024 Proton X50, just weeks after its June 4 debut.

Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said sales for the updated model continue to grow due to strengthening consumer demand, with advanced features and network support being key factors that appeal to buyers.

He noted that July’s sales performance for the B-segment premium SUV reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire team, who have closely listened to customer feedback.

“The model’s blend of performance, safety and connectivity continues to resonate with our customers, satisfying their needs.

“At the same time, Proton has made local production improvements and the customer-centric enhancements have kept the Proton X50 ahead of the pack,” he said in a statement today.

The company stated that over 60 per cent of the buyers are aged between 26 and 50 years, indicating its broad appeal to young professionals and those with families. — Bernama