KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Watsons has announced the appointment of Caryn Loh as its Chief Operating Officer of Health and Beauty Asia, and Danny Hoh as its Chief Operating Officer, effective August 1.

Loh, whose current position is as Managing Director of Watsons Malaysia, will now oversee operations in both Malaysia and Taiwan, focusing on strategies to strengthen the company’s leadership in the beauty sector.

Hoh, who joined Watsons in 2013 and was made general manager last year, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Watsons Malaysia, and will report directly to Loh.

He will manage the marketing portfolio as well as the trading and online business segments of the company.