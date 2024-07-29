KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The ringgit continued to strengthen against the US dollar and closed at the 4.63 level today.

It also emerged as the best-performing currency in the Asian market, said an analyst.

At 6pm, the ringgit increased by 200 basis points to 4.6350/6375 against the greenback from last week’s closing of 4.6550/6605.

In the Asian market, the ringgit gained 0.46 per cent against the US dollar, followed by the South Korean won (0.10 per cent) and the Indonesian rupiah (0.06 per cent). — Bernama