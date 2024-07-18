BANGKOK, July 18 — Thai AirAsia X will relocate all of its flight operations to Don Mueang Airport from Suvarnabhumi Airport starting October 1, 2024, in support of the government’s plan to establish Thailand as a regional aviation hub.

Thai AirAsia X’s chief executive officer, Tassapon Bijleveld, said the airline’s return to Don Mueang Airport is a homecoming.

“We will be joining the strong and extensive AirAsia network, which has a domestic market share of over 40 per cent in Thailand and a vibrant international network that encompasses Greater China, India and South Asia, Asean and Japan for a total 93 routes served by 1,250 flights a week to provide a wealth of opportunities for FlyThru services,” he said in a statement here, yesterday.

He said the relocation is being facilitated with and in collaboration with Airports of Thailand Plc and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, as Thai AirAsia X currently operates from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Tassapon said effective October 1, Thai AirAsia X guests flying to Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Sapporo in Japan; Shanghai, China; and Sydney, Australia, will be departing from Don Mueang Airport.

“The relocation is a strategic move by Thai AirAsia X to create more opportunities for connections to the larger AirAsia networks, both domestic and international, while providing visitors more convenient access to inner Bangkok,” he said.

Tassapon said that the airline would automatically adjust their flight to Don Mueang Airport for guests booked on Thai AirAsia X (flight code XJ) for travelling from October 1, 2024, onwards.

Tassapon said that from August 1, 2024, onwards, guests will also receive a notification by email, SMS, or the contact channel provided to the airline with appropriate offers and advice on its relocation to Don Mueang Airport.

Thai AirAsia X currently operates a fleet of eight Airbus A330 aircraft, which will increase to 11 aircraft by the end of 2024, and the airline expects to receive three to five new aircraft annually to serve the strategy of sustainable growth. — Bernama