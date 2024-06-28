KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Public Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Public Mutual, has declared distributions of more than RM107 million for five funds for the financial year ended June 30, 2024.

The unit trust company, in a statement, said the gross distributions declared are 5.00 sen per unit for both the PB Fixed Income Fund and PB Islamic Fund, 4.75 sen per unit for the PB Infrastructure Bond Fund and 1.00 sen per unit for the Public Institutional Bond Fund.

It also declared 0.10 sen per unit for the Public Islamic Savings Fund (distribution policy/semi-annual).

Public Mutual is Malaysia’s largest private unit trust company with more than 180 funds under its management.

It is also an approved private retirement scheme (PRS) provider, managing nine PRS funds, with a total of 31 branches/customer service centres nationwide. — Bernama

