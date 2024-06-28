KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 ― Malaysia’s official reserve assets amounted to US$113.59 billion (RM536.3 billion) while other foreign currency assets stood at US$5.0 million as of end-May, 2024, according to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

The central bank said the detailed breakdown of international reserves provides forward-looking information on the size, composition, and usability of reserves and other foreign currency assets, in accordance with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS) format.

It also provides guidance on the expected and potential future inflows and outflows of foreign exchange by the federal government and BNM over the next 12-month period.

“Overall, the detailed breakdown of international reserves under the IMF SDDS format indicates that as of May 2024, Malaysia’s international reserves remain usable,” it said in a statement.

BNM said for the next 12 months, the pre-determined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans, securities, and deposits, which include, among others, the scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the government and the maturity of foreign currency Bank Negara Interbank Bills, amounted to US$16.19 billion.

The net short forward positions amounted to US$26.89 billion as of May 2024, reflecting the management of ringgit liquidity in the money market.

In line with the practice adopted since April 2006, the data excludes projected foreign currency inflows arising from interest income and the drawdown of project loans. Projected foreign currency inflows amount to US$2.39 billion in the next 12 months.

BNM noted that the only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets is government guarantees of foreign currency debt due within one year, amounting to US$400.8 million.

“There are no foreign currency loans with embedded options and no undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by or to other central banks, international organisations, banks, and other financial institutions. BNM also does not engage in foreign currency options vis-à-vis ringgit,” it added. ― Bernama