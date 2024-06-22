Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Thirty asnaf (those eligible to receive zakat or tithe) recipients have been selected to receive assistance, through the Jana Ekonomi Digital Asnaf (Jeda) initiative, to produce digital entrepreneurs who will help drive the country’s economy in the future, apart from changing the fate of the asnaf group.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan said that the initiative, aimed at assisting asnaf to generate economy digitally, commenced today, implemented by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), in collaboration with Etiqa Family Takaful Berhad, Affin Islamic Bank Berhad, and Sinergi Ilmu Resources Sdn Bhd.

“Asnaf entrepreneurs need to be prepared to face the increasingly sophisticated technology era to compete in the market.

“This Jeda initiative is empowered through the strategy of lifting them out of poverty and improving the economy of the group, as well as identifying the potential of the asnaf before becoming an entrepreneur, as well as a specific programme planning strategy.

“The willingness of asnaf to transform into competitive entrepreneurs will ensure that the objective of transforming asnaf entrepreneurs into zakat payers will be achieved,” he said when officiating the Jeda initiative today.

He added that the initiative involves four phases: exposure to entrepreneurial and business activities, an educational phase with entrepreneurial knowledge, a marketing phase, and a monitoring phase, over six months.

The Jeda initiative is a continuation of the Digital Entrepreneurship Asnaf (DEA), launched at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka on May 12.

At today’s event, Etiqa Family Takaful Berhad presented RM105,000 in zakat contributions to ensure the success of Jeda, while Affin Islamic Bank Berhad allocated RM20,000 in zakat funds.

With these allocations by two members of the Jakim Dakwah Secretariat, participants can go through all phases of learning and receive a monthly allowance of RM250, as well as a tablet and a workbook.

One of the recipients, Rosnah Harun, a mother of two, expressed hope that the stall she runs, at Titiwangsa Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station, here, can attract more customers online after participating in Jeda.

“Currently, I am selling nasi lemak with side dishes, from morning to evening, and plan to expand the business by providing fried food and tom yam dishes at night as well.

“I’m promoting my business through ‘live’ videos on Facebook only, for now, so hopefully after this, I’ll be better at using other social media as well,” she said.

Another participant, Ahmad Izzat Amir Ahmad Bahiki, 30, said the business of buying and selling pins and key chains, which he has been running since 2019, has become easier with the use of social media.

“I run this business from home in Alam Damai, Cheras, and market the items on social media, especially TikTok and Instagram, and deal with customers online through WhatsApp for the buying and selling process.

“So, for me, the course organised under Jeda is highly needed by entrepreneurs now, so that more people know about the use of social media to develop business, especially the asnaf group,” he said. — Bernama