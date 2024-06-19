KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The first Petronas fuel station opened in Sao Paulo, Brazil last week.

The news was announced by the head of the Petronas Partnership Project, who also serves as the Strategic Project and New Business Director of SIM Distribuidora de Combustíveis, Erik Martimiano da Silva.

“We are very proud to be part of this historic moment for the fuel sector in Brazil, with the inauguration of the first Petronas gas station in the country.

“We will offer the eight-time constructor champion fuel in the motor sports category, along with the Petronas Primax product line,” he said in a post on Linkedin.

Similarly, Argenta’s Planning, Project and New Business Director, Murilo Dancieri Silveira, said that the Petronas station will offer a variety of fuel options to Brazilians.

“It is a very special day for me and for the history of the fuel sector in Brazil!

“The birth of the first gas station with the Petronas brand in Brazil. The original company is from Malaysia.

“We at Argenta and SIM Distribuidora de Combustíveis are proud to be part of this planning,” he said.