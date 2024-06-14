KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Proton has been awarded the prestigious Excellence Award — Industry at the Asean NCAP Grand Prix Awards 2024 as recognition for the company’s commitment to advancing vehicle safety and its efforts to improve safety features across its entire model lineup.

Proton Holdings Bhd deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the recognition highlights the national carmaker’s innovative safety technologies and the significant strides made to ensure the well-being of customers.

“Our current range of intelligent models have a large number of passive and active safety technologies and our newest models, the Proton S70 and Proton X90, are even equipped with features such as a fatigue driving reminder system to reduce the risk of driver fatigue,” he said in a statement today.

Proton’s best-selling sport utility vehicles (SUVs), namely the Proton X50 and Proton X70, are both 5-star rated models.

The 2024 launched Proton X50 features six supplementary restraint system airbags, electronic stability control, level two advanced driver assistance systems and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Aside from the awards ceremony, the biannual Asean NCAP event held at King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok featured insightful sessions on the latest safety protocols and technologies.

Asean NCAP is a collaborative effort between the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research and Global NCAP that aims to enhance safety standards, raise consumer awareness and encourage a market for safer vehicles in the Asean community. — Bernama