KUALA TERENGGANU, June 8 — The 5G network coverage will help more entrepreneurs market their products digitally on a larger scale, thereby enhancing their economic status, said Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) senior vice-president Amiruddin Abdul Shukor.

“5G network helps entrepreneurs in the technology sector to market their products more widely at better speeds,” he told reporters after attending the Jelajah Saya Digital (JSD) @ Kuala Terengganu programme at a shopping centre here today.

Meanwhile, he said more than 560,000 entrepreneurs had been supported under the programme since it was launched in 2015.

JSD focuses on four main cores, namely Digital Literacy, Business, Income, and Human Capital, aiming to create awareness about the importance of digital technology and smart lifestyle solutions for urban and rural residents, especially entrepreneurs. — Bernama

