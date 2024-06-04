KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Bursa Malaysia ended higher today, bouncing over one per cent as bargain hunting activities emerged following last week’s selloff, said an analyst.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 18.72 points, or 1.17 per cent, to 1,615.40 from Friday’s close of 1,596.68.

The benchmark index, which opened 0.74 of-a-point lower at 1,595.94, fluctuated between 1,595.35 and 1,617.41 throughout the trading session.On the broader market, gainers surpassed decliners 666 to 545, with 467 counters unchanged, 674 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover declined to 4.46 billion units worth RM3.94 billion from Fridays’s 5.45 billion units worth RM6.84 billion. — Bernama

