KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — CIMB has issued a notice that its CIMB Clicks app has been discontinued and will no longer be available for download starting 11th June 2024. The bank urged their mobile banking customers to switch to the newer CIMB Octo app which offers a fresh new design with a personalised banking experience.

For existing CIMB Clicks app users, CIMB says you can continue to use but not for long. There’s no mention of a cutoff date but CIMB wants existing CIMB Clicks users to switch to the CIMB Octo app to unlock new features. For desktop users, you can still access your CIMB account via the CIMB Clicks website.

The CIMB Octo app is available on the Apple AppStore, Google PlayStore and Huawei AppGallery.

If you face any issues switching to the CIMB Octo app, you can contact CIMB at +603 6204 7788, email them at [email protected] or visit your nearest CIMB branch.

For more info on the discontinuation of the CIMB Clicks app, you can refer to their FAQ. — SoyaCincau