GEORGE TOWN, May 25 — Penang-based developer Hunza Properties Bhd today launched two new projects as well as a Purchase with Purchase (PWP) programme as part of its Triple Launch campaign that runs until June 3.

Group executive director Khor Tze Ming said the new projects are SENZE, comprising fully furnished service apartments in Penang International Commercial City, and Phase 16 Mekarsari Unggul, which consists of double-storey super-link homes in Kepala Batas.

With the new PWP programme that runs till year-end, both existing and new purchasers would be entitled to additional rewards through a referral system valued up to one per cent of the property’s net purchase price, she said in her welcoming speech at the launch here today.

“We would like to encourage everyone to take this opportunity to earn those benefits throughout the campaign period,” she added.

On SENZE, Khor said it is equipped with a smart home system and has up to 70 five-star resort style facilities.

“The three towers of service apartment are connected to the commercial hub of PICC, which is comprised of a sizeable mall, office tower and a hotel, via linked bridges and walkways.

“SENZE will also be accessible directly from one of the Mutiara Line LRT stations,” she said.

As for Phase 16 Mekarsari Unggul, Khor said the project aims to deliver 354 units of double-storey super-link home that come with extra large space at accessible price.

“Bertam (where the project is located) is growing at an unprecedented pace. It is no longer a backwater town with its ongoing transformation, and we also understand that Bertam is also slated to have an extension from the Mutiara Line LRT circuit in the future.

“Hunza Group will continue to build upon our existing assets while developing new projects — be it greenfield or brownfield — in our forward-looking trajectory,” she added. — Bernama