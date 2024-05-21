SERDANG, May 21 ― BMW Group Malaysia sold over 4,300 vehicles in the first quarter (1Q) of this year.

Managing director Benjamin Nagel said the sales represent an eight per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

“During the same period, 370 electric vehicles were sold locally, showing a 26 per cent increase compared to last year,” he told Bernama on the sidelines of the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 today.

Nagel said that as mid-year 2024 approaches, BMW is thrilled to continue delivering on its position as Malaysia's top provider of premium vehicles by expanding its line-up.

“Our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled driving pleasure with hallmark driving dynamics to customers in Malaysia, while catering to their individual powertrain preferences, remains steadfast.

“This showcase reflects our dedication to redefining the driving experience in the country. Each product epitomises innovation, seamlessly integrating electrification, premium performance, and cutting-edge design,” he said.

The BMW Group, with its four brands ― BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad ― is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles.

At the Malaysia Autoshow 2024, the company's luxury sedan line-up introduced two new models to the BMW 5 Series: the all-new BMW i5 M60 xDrive and the locally assembled BMW 520i, with estimated starting prices from RM340,000 to RM480,000.

For premium compact cars, MINI Malaysia showcased its new all-electric MINI Countryman SE ALL4, the new MINI JCW Countryman ALL4, and the new MINI Cooper S, with starting prices from RM260,000 to RM399,000.

In the motorcycle segment, BMW Motorrad took the stage with the all-new BMW CE 02, a highly anticipated electrified model, and three new premium motorcycles: the BMW F 900 GS, BMW R 1300 GS, and BMW S 1000 XR, with starting prices from RM40,000 to RM150,000. ― Bernama