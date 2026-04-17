KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The ringgit extended its gains against the US dollar and other major currencies on Friday, supported by firm domestic sentiment, as markets await Malaysia’s advance estimate of first-quarter 2026 (1Q 2026) gross domestic product (GDP) at noon, which could further underpin the local currency.

At 8 am, the local currency strengthened to 3.9505/9565 against the greenback from 3.9520/9560 at yesterday’s close.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the ringgit is expected to hold around RM3.95 today.

“All eyes are on the advance estimate for 1Q 2026 GDP, with median forecasts at 5.5 per cent (4Q 2025: 6.3 per cent). The data could support the ringgit,” he told Bernama.

On the global front, he said optimism over a second round of US–Iran talks and prospects for a permanent ceasefire could lift risk sentiment, supporting emerging market currencies, including the ringgit.

At the open, the ringgit traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

It strengthened against the British pound to 5.3431/3512 from 5.3506/3560 at Thursday’s close, rose versus the euro to 4.6537/6608 from 4.6551/6598, and gained against the Japanese yen to 2.4812/4851 from 2.4848/4874.

The local currency traded mostly higher against its ASEAN peers.

It climbed against the Singapore dollar to 3.1026/1078 from 3.1069/1103 on Thursday, appreciated versus the Thai baht to 12.3222/3502 from 12.3473/3664, and edged up against the Philippine peso to 6.58/6.60 from 6.59/6.60, but was flat against the Indonesian rupiah at 230.5/230.9. — Bernama