SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 — Netflix shares plummeted more than eight per cent yesterday as the TV streaming titan reported quarterly revenue of US$12.25 billion, a result that slightly topped expectations.

An earnings letter to investors came with word that co-founder Reed Hastings, who helped grow the revolutionary DVD-by-mail company into a global entertainment behemoth, will step away from Netflix when his term as chairman of the board of directors ends in June.

“Netflix changed my life in so many ways,” Hastings wrote in the letter.

“My all?time favorite memory was January 2016, when we enabled nearly the entire planet to enjoy our service.”

Netflix faces increasing competition from rival streaming services as well as short-form video platforms like TikTok that vie for consumers’ attention.

The share price slide came despite Netflix reporting profit of US$5.28 billion, which was boosted by a fee received for the termination of a deal to buy Warner Bros. Discovery.

During the recently ended quarter, Netflix declined to sweeten its takeover offer of Warner Bros, effectively ceding the media giant to a rival bid from Paramount Skydance after deciding the deal was no longer financially attractive.

Netflix logged a termination fee of US$2.8 billion related to the nixed deal, according to its earnings report.

By not following through on the arrangement, Netflix will likely see the storied Hollywood studio and a group of TV properties—which includes CNN—fall into the hands of Paramount, fundamentally reshaping US media.

Paramount’s deal to buy Warner Bros. Discovery is in a regulatory and shareholder approval phase.

The bidding war had drawn White House attention, with President Donald Trump insisting he had a say in the outcome.

Oracle founder Larry Ellison is the father of Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison.

Larry Ellison, a longtime Trump ally, largely financed his son’s takeover of Paramount and his subsequent bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.

A victory by Paramount would see CNN—often the target of Trump’s threats and criticism—pass to Ellison family control, amid backlash that a Paramount-owned CBS would see changes to the White House’s liking.

Netflix shares climbed after it stepped away from the Warner bidding, with analysts noting that the money it saved could be invested in audience-drawing shows and its potentially lucrative advertising business.

“Netflix won with investors when it lost Warner Bros Discovery,” said Emarketer senior analyst Ross Benes.

“Netflix’s next challenge will be to truly diversify away from having subscriptions account for almost the entirety of its revenue.”

Baseball and ads

The streamer’s advertising platform continues to grow, and the company expects it to account for US$3 billion in revenue this year, according to co-chief executive Greg Peters.

He added that Netflix sees opportunity in using artificial intelligence to make it easier for partners to customize ads.

“As the company enters a new era without Reed Hastings, advertising will play a bigger role,” Benes said.

“There’s no better time to amplify an ads business than right now.”

Netflix is also pushing further into live sports, podcasts and games, executives said on an earnings call.

The recently streamed World Baseball Classic was “a hit” on Netflix, according to co-chief executive Ted Sarandos.

“It was the most watched program we’ve ever had in Japan,” he said on the call.

“It was really exciting to see how this played out.” — AFP