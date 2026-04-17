BINTULU, April 17 — The newly completed recreational park at Summerville Villa here has been welcomed as a positive addition to the neighbourhood, offering residents a dedicated space for leisure, exercise and community interaction.

However, several maintenance issues identified shortly after completion need to be addressed promptly to ensure the facility remains safe, practical and comfortable for public use.

Democratic Action Party (DAP) Bintulu chairman Chiew Chan Yew said among the concerns observed during a recent site inspection were water ponding at both entrances during rainy weather, a damaged drain cover, worn-out benches and landscaping issues involving trees affected by parasitic plants.

He said while the project has enhanced the recreational environment in the residential area, the shortcomings should not be overlooked as they could affect safety, usability and the park’s overall appearance.

“Although these are minor issues and do not affect the main structure, immediate rectification works are necessary to improve functionality and ensure the safety and comfort of residents,” he said.

Chiew said stagnant water at the entrances during wet weather could inconvenience visitors and pose hazards, while the damaged drain cover presents a safety risk, particularly to children and the elderly.

He added that several benches were already in poor condition and should be replaced to provide adequate seating for residents.

He also noted that some trees in the area were affected by parasitic plants, which could impact their health and reduce the park’s visual appeal if left untreated.

Chiew said he would bring the matter to the attention of the relevant authorities and hoped repair and maintenance works would be carried out soon.

He stressed that proper upkeep of recreational facilities is essential to maximise public benefit and ensure residents can continue enjoying the amenities in a safe environment.

The project was completed by the State Ministry of Housing and Local Government in collaboration with the local authority as part of efforts to improve community amenities in residential areas. — The Borneo Post