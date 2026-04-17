DARO, April 17 — More than RM300 million has been allocated this year to enhance the welfare, healthcare, housing and socio-economic well-being of Armed Forces veterans nationwide, as the Ministry of Defence steps up outreach efforts in rural Sarawak.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said the allocation reflects the government’s continued commitment to improving the lives of veterans, particularly those in rural and interior areas.

“This year, more than RM300 million has been allocated to assist our veterans in terms of welfare, healthcare, housing, education for their children and various support programmes,” he told reporters during the ‘Program Peduli Veteran Madani (PVM) 2026’ outreach here today.

He said the programme also serves as a platform for the ministry to obtain direct feedback from veterans on existing initiatives.

“Through these visits, especially to homes in rural areas, we want to hear directly from our veterans about their needs and the effectiveness of the assistance provided so that we can further improve our policies and programmes,” he said.

Earlier, Adly visited 11 veterans, including ‘asnaf’ (those eligible to receive tithes) groups, chronically ill individuals, widows and families with persons with disabilities in Daro and Matu.

The outreach programme, organised by the ministry through the Department of Veterans Affairs (JHEV ATM), also saw the distribution of welfare aid including basic necessities, medical equipment, home repair assistance and 100 Rahmah baskets to local veterans’ associations.

He said the ministry continues to prioritise key areas affecting veterans, including healthcare, housing and income sustainability.

“For veterans without pensions and earning below the poverty line, we provide a monthly living assistance of RM500.

“For those with pensions but still below the poverty threshold, we top up with RM300,” he said.

Adly said many veterans remain active after retirement and should be supported in pursuing a ‘second career’ to sustain their livelihoods.

He added that the ministry is working with the Home Ministry to expand employment opportunities for veterans under the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), with 48 already recruited in the first intake and plans to increase the number to 200, including in Sabah and Sarawak.

He stressed that veterans are valuable national assets whose sacrifices must continue to be recognised through inclusive and structured initiatives.

Among those present were JHEV ATM deputy director-general Sophian Isswandy Ismail, commander of the 9th Infantry Brigade Brigadier General Dato Jafri Sulaiman and JHEV ATM Sarawak director Major Steven Kadir, as well as officials from the Social Welfare Department Sibu Division and representatives from local veterans’ associations. — The Borneo Post