SIBU, April 17 — Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng Jin Ek has urged SPM school leavers to seize upcoming state-backed education opportunities, including Sarawak’s free tertiary education scheme (FTES), as they prepare for the next phase of their academic journey.

He said the introduction of FTES beginning 2026, reflects the state government’s strong commitment to ensuring no student is left behind due to financial constraints.

“Starting 2026, the FTES will offer full tuition fee coverage for selected courses at Sarawak-owned institutions.

“This is a major opportunity for our students to further their studies without the burden of fees,” Chieng said during the SMK Bukit Assek 2025 SPM Excellence Incentive Award Ceremony.

He added that eligible students could also receive up to RM15,000 annually in living allowances, along with additional support such as RM1,200 pocket money, laptop assistance and flight subsidies.

“These are opportunities for you to move forward and achieve your dreams.

“But remember, success is not only about the aid you receive ― it is about the values you uphold,” Chieng stressed.

Earlier, he presented RM8,500 in incentives to 37 students who achieved five A’s and above in the 2025 SPM examination, describing the recognition as a symbol that every sincere effort is valued.

“This achievement did not come easily.

“It is the result of your sacrifices, discipline and determination. Every success carries meaning,” he said.

Chieng noted that the incentive has been implemented consistently over the past four years across schools in the Bukit Assek constituency as part of continuous efforts to strengthen academic excellence.

Chieng also expressed appreciation to teachers and parents for their dedication and support, while encouraging students to continue striving for success and to play a crucial role in shaping Sarawak’s future. — The Borneo Post