BEIJING, May 14 — China is strongly dissatisfied with new US tariff hikes and will take resolute measures to defend its rights and interests, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement today.

US President Joe Biden unveiled a bundle of steep tariff increases on an array of Chinese imports earlier today including electric vehicles, computer chips and medical products.

The US should immediately correct its “wrongdoings” and cancel the additional tariff measures, the Chinese ministry said. — Reuters

