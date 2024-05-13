KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system decreased to RM29.80 billion from RM31.88 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds was reduced to RM18.62 billion from RM19.29 billion previously.

Today, the central bank conducted two reverse repo tenders.

BNM also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for one- and three-month tenors.

At 4pm, the central bank called for a RM27.80 billion conventional money market tender and a RM18.60 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) remained at 3.00 per cent as of May 10. — Bernama

