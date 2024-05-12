Advertisement

COLOMBO, May 12 — Sri Lanka’s GDP growth will increase to 3 per cent in 2025 and the salaries of government servants will be increased next year, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said today, reported Xinhua.

Addressing the International Nurses Day celebration in Colombo, Wickremesinghe said the government has identified four key laws to propel the country’s economy towards rapid development.

He said the first law, granting independence to the central bank, has already been enacted.

The remaining laws are the Public Debt Management Law, Public Finance Act, and Economic Transformation Law, he said. — Bernama-Xinhua

