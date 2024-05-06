HANOI, May 6 — Prices of the Vietnamese rice in the global market rose by US$3 to US$8 (RM14 to RM37) per tonne last week, helping the South-east Asian country return to the top position in terms of export rice prices, Xinhua quoted the Vietnam News Agency report today, citing the Vietnam Food Association.

The price for Vietnam’s 5 per cent broken rice, at US$585 per tonne, is higher than the same type of Thailand by US$3 per tonne, and US$10 per tonne higher than the same product of Pakistan, said the association.

The Vietnam’s 25 per cent broken rice and 100 per cent broken rice are priced at US$555 and US$470 per tonne, respectively.

Vietnam earned US$2.08 billion in the first four months of this year from exporting 3.23 million tonnes of rice, up 36.5 per cent in value and 11.7 per cent in volume over the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Vietnam’s rice output is expected to reach 43 million tonnes in 2024, which is able to ensure domestic consumption and meet the export demand of more than 8 million tonnes, said the ministry. — Bernama-Xinhua

