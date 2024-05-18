MARAN, May 18 — The burden of food traders providing the Rahmah Menu due to rising costs can be alleviated by the Special Rahmah Menu Discount Card, which offers discounts of up to 40 per cent when purchasing essential business supplies.

“This issue may not be faced by fast-food restaurant chains, but many small stall and kiosk traders experience it greatly, as they rely heavily on profit margins,” stated Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), Fuziah Salleh.

“We hear the complaints, and have introduced the Special Rahmah Menu Discount Card, which allows traders to purchase all wet goods and business supplies at discounted prices, even if they offer only one Rahmah Menu at their premises,” she said after launching the Madani Rahmah Sales programme and opening of D’Mart Segi Fresh at Felda Jengka Tiga, here today.

Fuziah noted, however, that many traders are still unaware of the existence of the discount card, despite its launch in November last year.

“Previously, the application requirements may have been quite stringent; for example, traders had to operate for six months, but now we have relaxed them to facilitate their business.

“We acknowledge the high demand for the Rahmah Menu. By aiding traders in their purchases at seven supermarkets, which are strategic partners of KPDN, we indirectly enhance the welfare of the public,” she remarked. — Bernama

