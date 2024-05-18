TAPAH, May 18 — Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, who was killed in attack by a “lone wolf” at the Ulu Tiram Police Station in Johor yesterday, was laid to rest at 6.43pm today at the Kampung Poh Muslim Cemetery in Bidor near here.

The coffin bearing his remaIns arrived at the cemetery at 6.35pm for a Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Hero’s Burial Ceremony.

The coffin was carried out of the PDRM hearse with a Slow March Movement.

Shortly afterwards, the Jalur Gemilang (national flag) that draped the coffin was then folded and handed by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay to the deceased’s father, Azhar Khaiden.

This act represented the Malaysian government’s tribute to the deceased and his family.

The body was then lowered into the grave and the burial was completed at 6.43pm, followed by the recitation of the talkin led by his uncle, Tajaruddin Hassan.

More than 1,000 people, including family members, PDRM personnel, and villagers, attended the final journey of the national hero.

Earlier, the remains of Ahmad Azza Fahmi arrived at his residence in Kampung Poh Tambahan, Bidor, from the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters at around 6pm.

Funeral prayers were then held and last respects were paid by about 500 family members and friends who were present.

The funeral procession involved 17 personnel and an officer in ceremonial attire from the Tapah District Police Headquarters and was received by the family in a solemn atmosphere.

In the incident at 2.45am yesterday, Constables Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, and Ahmad Azza Fahmi, 22, died in the attack at Ulu Tiram police station, while another member Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan was shot and was reported to be stable after being treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI).

Police confirmed that a 21-year-old male suspect was shot dead in the incident. — Bernama