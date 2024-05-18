KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — All the suspects remanded today following the attack at Ulu Tiram police station early yesterday morning are local citizens, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Razarudin said no Singaporeans were remanded to help investigate the case as reported by the media today.

“All the seven individuals who were arrested yesterday and those remanded today are local citizens aged between 19 and 62 years old and none of them are Singaporeans as reported,” he said when contacted by Bernama this evening.

Earlier, Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Samsudin allowed the remand of seven individuals starting today until May 24 under Section 302 of the Penal Code to assist the investigation into the attack at the police station.

The remanded individuals comprised five members of the suspect’s family, who were detained following a search at the suspect’s family home early yesterday morning.

Also remanded are two college students aged 21 and 22 who were also at the scene when the incident occurred.

In the 2.45am incident, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, died after being attacked by a masked man armed with a machete, while Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan was shot and was reported to be stable after being treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital. — Bernama