KANGAR, May 18 — During the absence of the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, as he will undergo surgery on his leg next week, his son, the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, has been appointed as Regent for a period of four months, starting May 15.

Istana Arau, in a statement today, said that the Raja of Perlis will undergo leg surgery next week, at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) here, and then a rehabilitation process afterwards.

“His Royal Highness Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail calls on the people in the state to give full support to his son, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, as the Regent of Perlis, starting May 15,” it said.

The Raja of Perlis also expressed his gratitude to the state government, the royal family, his friends, and especially the people of Perlis, for their prayers and well-wishes in conjunction with his 81st birthday celebration, yesterday.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said this when he attended the state banquet at the Senior Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Officer’s Mess, Jalan Raja Muda, here, last night, read the statement.

Also present was the Raja Perempuan of Perlis, Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Almarhum Tengku Abdul Rashid.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, and their children, Sharifah Farah Adriana and Syed Sirajuddin Areeb Putra Jamalullail, were also in attendance. — Bernama