KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The Kuala Lumpur Forest Eco Park in Bukit Nanas has the potential to be developed and promoted as a prominent attraction in the federal capital, said Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said that besides having its own historical significance, the park is strategically located and easily accessible, even for foreign tourists.

“When people hear Bukit Nanas, they might think of a school or the KL Tower, without realising that there is a Forest Eco Park here with its own history.

“The reception has been very positive, but I believe it can go further because not many cities in the world can offer a rainforest right in the middle of the city. This is the uniqueness of the KL Forest Eco Park,” he said during a visit to the park today.

He added that his ministry has already made several requests to the Economy Ministry and the Finance Ministry to enhance promotional activities and upgrade the facilities at the park.

Earlier, Nik Nazmi along with Perlis Health, Welfare and Disaster Management, Science, Technology, Innovation and Green Technology, Environment and Unity Committee chairman Megat Hashirat Hassan, flagged off the participants of the Visit Perlis and Green Fun Ride and Run and the ‘Jelajah Perpaduan Kayuhan Hijau’ programmes at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Square here.

The programme, organised by the Perlis government in collaboration with the State Forestry Department and the Nadi Sihat Organisation, was held in conjunction with the upcoming state-level International Day of Forests 2024 celebration.

Meanwhile, the Forestry Department of Peninsular Malaysia, in a statement today, said the programme aims to foster a healthy lifestyle and love for nature among the community while raising public awareness about the importance of forest conservation.

“It also aims to promote Perlis in conjunction with Visit Perlis Year and strengthen national unity and integration by organising unity-related activities for the public,” the statement said.

The Perlis-level International Day of Forests 2024 celebration will be held at the Sungai Batu Pahat Ecotourism Complex from May 24 to 26.

Various activities have been lined up, including herb, orchid and bonsai plant exhibitions, a Biodiversity Camp, the ‘Kenali dan Sayang Hutan’ Workshop, art workshops, performances at the Nakawan Rainforest Festival Night, a cooking competition using forest resources and a colouring contest for children. — Bernama