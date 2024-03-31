PETALING JAYA, March 31 — Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), in collaboration with Women Of Will (WOW), has launched a programme known as ‘BSN Care Raya 2024: Sewing Seeds of Hope’ to empower the women at the Lembah Subang People’s Housing Project (PPR) in sewing and business.

BSN chief executive officer Jay Khairil Jeremy said through the corporate social responsibility programme, BSN has donated RM50,000 including sewing equipment to the Lembah Subang Community Sewing Centre for the womenfolk at the PPR.

“The Lembah Subang PPR has eight blocks with a population density of around 16,000 people, so our objective to help the community here is not only in the form of finances but more to ensure that the women can engage in business through sewing.

“Through this programme, a total of 200 pieces of Baju Raya for children and adults, which we distributed today, are sewn by a total of 11 WOW members of the Lembah Subang PPR community,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the presentation of Baju Raya for the Lembah Subang Community today. — Bernama

