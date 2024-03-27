KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Gamuda Bhd’s revenue in quarter two (2Q) rose 53 per cent to RM3.4 billion compared with RM2.2 billion last year, while its quarterly net profit rose 7.0 per cent to RM209 million.

Its revenue for the half year (1H) nearly doubled to RM6.2 billion compared to last year’s RM3.7 billion, while its net profit increased by 19 per cent to RM404 million.

The regional engineering, property and infrastructure company attributed its stronger performance to its overseas revenue and net profit surges due to the pick-up in progress of overseas projects, especially in Australia.

“Our construction orderbook stood at RM24 billion and unbilled property sales of RM6.7 billion,” Gamuda said in a statement today.

On its net gearing ratio, Gamuda said it has a healthy balance sheet with a comfortable net gearing of 29 per cent, well below its self-imposed gearing limit of 70 per cent.

The group’s overseas engineering arm revenue quadrupled to RM4 billion from last year’s RM1 billion, while the net profit quadrupled to RM138 million compared to RM33 million last year.

Its property division’s overall revenue and net profit grew 29 per cent and 46 per cent, respectively, bolstered by stronger overseas and domestic projects. — Bernama