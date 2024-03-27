KUALA LUMPUR, 27 Mac — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) recorded a total of RM11.5 billion in cashless payment transactions last year, thanks to the availability of 4G and 5G coverage and internet services throughout the country, the Senate was told today.

Deputy Minister of Digital, Datuk Wilson Ugak Umbong, said that this figure shows an increase from RM9.5 billion in 2022 and RM7.2 billion in 2021.

“The ministry will continue to collaborate with various parties in encouraging entrepreneurs to adopt cashless payment methods in line with technological advancements.

“In this regard, BNM is the leading agency in promoting the use of e-payments among consumers and businesses to facilitate easy and secure digital transactions,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address today.

Through the JENDELA initiative previously implemented by the Ministry of Communications, Wilson said 4G network coverage is being expanded throughout the country so that 100 per cent coverage in populated areas (CoPA) can be achieved by 2025.

He said Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) will also complete 7,509 5G sites nationwide to further increase 5G access.

With a 100 per cent CoPA for 4G networks achieved and the completion of the 7,509 5G sites, it is hoped that the adoption of digital payments, especially among small entrepreneurs, will be able to be expanded throughout the country, he added. — Bernama