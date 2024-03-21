KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system rose to RM27.60 billion from RM25.22 billion this morning while liquidity in Islamic funds fell to RM20.32 billion from RM23.15 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank conducted two conventional money market tenders, two reverse repo tenders and a qard tender.

BNM revised the conventional overnight tender to RM27.6 billion from RM26.2 billion.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM27.6 billion conventional money market tender and a RM20.3 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of March 20. — Bernama

